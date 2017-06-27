First responders heading to Springfield in support of 911 centers

St. Clair County dispatchers answered 451 calls to 911 on Monday, June 26, 2017.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ILL. - First responders plan to meet at the Capitol rotunda Wednesday at 10 AM to urge Gov. Bruce Rauner to sign a bill that would fund 911 dispatch centers.

Herb Simmons, executive director of the St. Clair County Emergency Telephone Systems Board, says, if the governor doesn't sign Senate Bill 1839, current funding for dispatch centers across the state would come to an end. As a result, he says, the centers could close.

"They need to set the politics aside and realize what's best for the citizens of the state," Simmons said.

St. Clair County dispatchers answer around 500 calls to 911 per day.

"The three numbers we teach children in school right off the bat is how to dial 911," Simmons said. "If somebody's house catches on fire, they're going to call 911. If we don't have dispatch centers there, how do the fire departments get notified?"

The current bill sunsets Friday, June 30, 2017. The bill on the governor's desk now would continue to fund 911 centers across the state. However, it would come at a higher cost.

"[It's] to build out what is called 'The Next Generation' in the state of Illinois, which is a mandate we have to do by 2020," Simmons said.

87 cents currently comes out of a person's monthly phone bill to support the centers. With the new bill, it would go up to $1.50 downstate.

"There are some issues about what Chicago would get and I think that's where the hang-up is," Simmons said.

Governor Rauner's office says the surcharge increases are unacceptable, and while the governor supports 911 services, he does not support the legislation as passed.

Simmons says being able to call for help is worth the cost. He plans to share that message in Springfield alongside first responders.

"The more people we get to show up there tomorrow to show support for St. Clair County and across the state of Illinois is what we're looking for," he said.

