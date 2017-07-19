Five On Your Side investigates medicare scam alert

hand holding phone blank screen and finger touching (Photo: Blackzheep)

ST. LOUIS - The question of what will happen to medical insurance and Medicare is making national headlines as Congress moves to a critical vote on whether to repeal the Affordable Healthcare Act.

The possible answers are raising the blood pressure of many.

“With what's going on now, I think a lot of people are freaking out and would be afraid with a call like that,” said Dennis McCarthy, a St. Charles resident.



A call like the one McCarthy answered. The caller claimed to be from Medicare

“He asked for my wife and I said what do you need. They said we need to update her information especially about your supplemental insurance,” he said.

“There's a real temptation on the part of consumers when they get a call and the person says they're from Medicare or having something to do with Medicare to want to please that person to want to give them the information they seek because Medicare is very important to people who have coverage,”

said Chris Thetford, J.D, vice president of communications, St. Louis Better Business Bureau.

But as soon as you provide information about your Medicare or insurance number, callers can use it and pretend to be you.

The call took McCarthy off guard at first.

“So after trying to get him to answer what he was really after several times I just told him goodbye and hung up,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy got rid of the scammer, but others are not always so lucky.



Medicare says no one will ever call you to ask for personal information to update records.

They will only ask you, if and only if, you place the call to Medicare.

So if someone calls you pretending to be from Medicare and asking for information remember it's bogus.

Thetford has the following advice if you are concerned about other suspicious callers.



“What you should do is ask the person who they're with and tell them you want to do a little bit of research and to call you back in a day or call you back in two days,” he said. “That way, it gives you time to check out sources like Better Business Bureau or other places where you can find out whether their request is legitimate.”

You can always hang up and call the department or agency directly to ask about the call. Don't be a victim.

