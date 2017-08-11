Flags to fly half-staff for fallen Clinton officer

Officer Gary Michael (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - All U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings across the state will be flown half-staff beginning Saturday in honor of fallen Clinton police officer Gary Michael.

Michael, 37, died last Sunday during a traffic stop in Clinton, which is about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City. The suspect then led police on a three-day manhunt before he was arrested in Chilhowee, Mo.

“Officer Michael’s family and his department still grieve, and the entire state of Missouri joins them in their grief,” said Governor Eric Greitens.

Flags will fly half-staff from sunrise until sunset statewide on Saturday, the day of Officer Michael's funeral services, and will continue to fly half-staff in Henry County until August 19.

