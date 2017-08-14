Flags to fly half-staff for fallen Marine

Talon R. Leach (Photo: Marine Forces Reserve)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - All U.S. and Missouri flags at government buildings across the state will fly half-staff on Tuesday in honor of a fallen Marine.

Sergeant Talon Leach, 27, of Fulton, was killed in the line of duty on July 10 when a transport plane he was in crashed on its way to a pre-deployment training in Mississippi. Fourteen other Marines and a Navy sailor were also killed in the crash.

Sgt. Leach joined the Marine Corps in 2010 after attending North Callaway High School. He was part of the 2nd Raider Battalion stationed at Camp Lejeune.

