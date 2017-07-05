Flavor Run comes to Metro East

Legs of athletes (Photo: Kikovic)

SAUGET, ILL. - Move over Color Run: the Flavor Run is coming to the St. Louis area.

It's a 5-K set for Saturday, August 19, at Gateway Grizzlies Baseball Park in Sauget, Ill. The highlight is the tossing of fruit-flavored food-grade cornstarch as you run by.

You'll be seeing and tasting banana, orange, strawberry, grape, watermelon, and blueberry colors.

All money raised plans to go to Girls on the Run St. Louis.

