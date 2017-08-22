Flight makes emergency landing at Lambert after severe turbulence

FILE PHOTO

Three people were sent to the hospital after a flight from Atlanta to Chicago had to be diverted to St. Louis Tuesday due to severe turbulence, a SkyWest spokeswoman said.

SkyWest Director of Corporate Communications Marissa Snow said SkyWest flight 3167 — which was operating as American Eagle — hit severe turbulence and forced the plane to be diverted to St. Louis.

The flight landed in St. Louis at around 5:30 p.m. without issue, where a flight attendant and two passengers were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No word on their conditions.

