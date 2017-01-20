Florissant police shoot man who said he 'just wants to die by an officer'

Florissant police cruiser (Photo: KSDK)

FLORISSANT, MO. - Officers from the Florissant Police Department fatally shot a man who said he "just wants to die by an officer" and threatened police.

It happened just before noon on Thursday.

According to a police report, 25-year-old Elijah Smith called police, saying he had just killed his mother, grandmother and uncle with a knife. When the dispatcher asked questions, Smith said he “did not kill anyone, and that he just wants to die by an officer." He also told the dispatcher he was hearing voices and was locked in the basement.

When officers arrived at his house, a woman told officers her son was acting erratic and he had chased her through the house with a knife before going to the basement.

When officers found Smith, he was holding a large hunting knife above his head. Officers say when they told him to drop the knife, Smith ran toward them, even after they used a Taser and bean bag rounds.

Nine rounds were fired by two officers, killing Smith.

The police department says one of the officers has nine years of experience and the other has 11.

