FLORISSANT, MO. - After a more than decade ban on pit bulls and pit bull mixes in the city of Florissant, the city council voted on Monday night to end the ban.

Residents and advocates have been battling for weeks on the ban.

In February, city leaders held a first reading of the bill and dozens of people showed up to listen share their feelings.

Pit bulls were banned in the city in 2005.

