Food kiosks coming to some MetroLink stations

ST. LOUIS - Metro is rolling out The Link Market food kiosk pilot program on Thursday.

Fresh food kiosks will be located at the North Hanley and Wellston transit centers in North St. Louis County.

The kiosks will offer Metro riders and nearby residents access to fresh fruits, vegetables and other food staples.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Resource Atlas identified the areas in north County as a part of "food deserts" that lack access to fresh, healthy foods. Between 45 and 70 percent of residents near the North Hanley station do not have cars, according to information provided by Bi-State.

Bi-State Development was awarded a $583,958 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to fund the 18-month The Link Market program.

