Food pantry could stay open with community's help

OVERLAND, Mo. (KSDK) - Volunteers are calling on the community to help save an Overland food pantry. On Tuesday, the Ritenour Co-Care board voted to close the pantry effective August 19, 2017. Executive director Rev. Marsha Brown says it could stay open with more volunteers and more funding.

When you think "food pantry," you might think of just a few cans on a shelf. But Ritenour Co-Care is more like a free grocery store. It has large refrigerators and freezers and is stocked with food ranging from fresh produce to dessert.



Jamie Toenges comes to Ritenour Co-Care feed her family of five.

"I've got a few problems that prevent me from working," Toenges said. "It's tough making ends meet but we do what we do to get by, and thanks to the food pantry, it helps."

The pantry serves around 2,000 people, or 600 families, in the Ritenour School District, but it won't be available for them much longer. Brown, who is a volunteer, will resign September 1, 2017.

"We don't want it to but it's not sustainable," Brown said. "I cannot continue to run the pantry anymore to the capacity that we have in the past."

She says the pantry could stay open if someone comes in with $60,000 to $100,000 and capable people to run the pantry.



"There are powerful people having good conversations right now about how the community can come together to keep this pantry going," Brown said.

Meanwhile, Toenges created a GoFundMe account with a $2,000 goal.

"I don't want to see them go," she said. "I mean I'm only one person but if I can make a small dent, even to help them, then that's what I want to do."

Brown is asking people not to donate money to the food pantry directly. She says the board will revisit the situation in a couple weeks. In the meantime, the pantry will accept donations of canned goods. Brown is also encouraging people to volunteer.



