Former Anheuser-Busch CEO arrested for trying to fly helicopter while intoxicated

Alexandra Martellaro and Jacob Long, KSDK 3:03 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

SWANSEA, ILL. - Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV was arrested in Swansea overnight Monday after police say he tried to fly a helicopter while allegedly intoxicated.

According to Swansea police, officers were called around 8:15 p.m. when Busch IV appeared to be trying to take off in his helicopter, but appeared to be too intoxicated.

Busch IV was taken to a local hospital for blood, urine and breath samples after officers conducted the standard field sobriety tests.

No charges have been filed yet, as officers await the results of those tests.

