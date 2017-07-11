Former Anheuser-Busch CEO arrested for trying to fly helicopter while intoxicated

Adolphus Busch IV (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

SWANSEA, ILL. - Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV was arrested in Swansea overnight Monday after police say he tried to fly a helicopter while allegedly intoxicated.

According to Swansea police, officers were called around 8:15 p.m. when Busch IV appeared to be trying to take off in his helicopter, but appeared to be too intoxicated.

Busch IV was taken to a local hospital for blood, urine and breath samples after officers conducted the standard field sobriety tests.

No charges have been filed yet, as officers await the results of those tests.

