Former Blues player donates to help save cattle in north St. Louis

St. Louis police officers and workers from the Star Packing Company corner escaped cattle in north St. Louis near 21st Street and Branch Street on Thursday, March 30th 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO. - On Thursday, six cows broke loose from a slaughter house and were on the run in north St. Louis for several hours.

A familiar face has stepped up to help. Former Blues player David Backes donated to the Farm Sanctuary’s GoFundMe page to help save the cattle.

The Farm Sanctuary has offered to provide transportation and a home for the escaped cattle.

The cows were initially running near North Market Street and North Vandeventer Thursday afternoon. The cows got away from the Star Packing Company on the 3800 block of Cote Brilliante after someone left the gate open.

