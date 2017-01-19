Former Fox superintendent cleared of charges

ARNOLD, MO. - The former superintendent of the Fox School District will not face state charges, despite a highly critical state audit.
State prosecutors say there is no basis to charge Diane Critchlow.
A state audit released last year found that Critchlow had about $100,000 in questionable expenses on three school district credit cards.
She retired as superintendent in 2014.
