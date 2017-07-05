Former Libertarian presidential hopeful makes bid for McCaskill's Senate seat

Sen. Claire McCaskill (Photo: Brendan Smialowski Getty Images)

PECULIAR, MO. (AP) - A former Libertarian presidential candidate is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Austin Petersen announced his candidacy July 4 during a party on his family farm in Peculiar, Missouri, about 30 miles south of Kansas City.

Petersen lost the Libertarian Party nomination for president in 2016 to former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

The founder of The Libertarian Republic magazine now is running as a Republican and says his opposition to abortion and support for liberty and the Constitution align with conservative values.

Tony Monetti, executive director of Central Missouri's airport and assistant dean at the University of Central Missouri, also is running.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of suburban St. Louis said Monday she's not running for the Senate.

