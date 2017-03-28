Former St. Peters mayor pleads guilty to mail fraud

A gavel. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

The former St. Peters mayor pleaded guilty Tuesday to using more than $65,000 of company funds for personal use over three years.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of eastern Missouri, Shawn Brown — who served as mayor from 2004 to 2006 — pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of mail fraud.

According to Court documents, Brown agreed to purchase and run the day-to-day operations of Midwest Environmental — a company that provided property clean up — in 2008. Brown handled the money until 2014, when he had health issues.

When another man took over his responsibilities, he found Brown was using the the company's bank account for his personal use from April 2011 through May 2014. The charges totaled $65,054.

Mail fraud has a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. A judge will consider sentencing guidelines before making a determination.

Brown's daughter was fatally shot in a Kansas City apartment in January. His grandson was also injured in the incident.

