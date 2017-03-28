Four SLMPD officers suspended for over-reporting work hours

St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Four local police officers have been suspended and are now under criminal investigation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says its internal affairs division is conducting both internal and criminal probes into false reporting of duty hours by four officers. The investigations come after the department found inconsistencies in overtime submissions by the four officers.

In addition, the department says one officer was also found in violation of the city’s residency rule for living outside the city limits.

“The actions of these officers betrayed the trust of the community and compromised the integrity of the Metropolitan Police Department,” Chief Sam Dotson said. “It is disheartening when those sworn to protect and uphold the law are accused of stealing from taxpayers. We hold our officers to a high standard and the actions of a few should not tarnish the hard work and dedication of the men and women who serve without fail.”

All four officers have been placed on administrative suspension without pay. Investigators will present the case to the Circuit Attorney’s Office for review in the coming days.

The Department will provide an update at the culmination of the investigation.

Five on Your Side has inquired about the lengths of service of the four officers and their duties and responsibilities on the force, but have not heard back yet.

