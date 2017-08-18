Police are searching for answers after one man was killed, another injured, in two separate shootings, just minutes apart on Thursday. Both shootings happened in the Fox Park neighborhood and residents are shaken up about it.

It was a very frightening situation for one mother, whose son witnessed the shooting in the 2700 block of Accomac Street She spoke to us off-camera because she feared of possible retaliation.

"I'm telling my son just come to my voice, come to my voice," she said.

The woman’s son was playing basketball two doors down. Moments later, a man jumps over a fence and starts shooting.



"As their shots still ringing out, I'm running towards the house, screaming his name," she said.



She said her 8-year-old son was in the midst of the gunfire.



"He was so close that the bullet casings were hitting him and burning him as they were hitting him," she said. "He thought he was being shot. He fell to the ground and screamed and when he did he rolled behind the building and he said he thinks the gunman shot him and he thinks that’s why the gunman didn't come after him anymore.”



Police said they're looking for three people in connection with the shooting that left a man with a leg injury.



A couple we spoke to said they have surveillance video of three people walking up and down an alley on Accomac St. with rifles. The shooting happened at 5:15 p.m., as the three people were seen in the area with guns in broad daylight.



"Up until the last few months, I don't really feel safe anymore," said Fox Park resident Tiffany Newcomb.



The shooting may even force her out of her home.



"It makes me even more scared,” she said about the shooting. “My first reaction was we need to sell my house."



The mother of the 8-year-old boy said she’s hoping the police find the people responsible.



"They looked right at my son in the eyes and shot at him. They meant to kill him."

Police said the three men fled in a gray Dodge Charger after shooting the victim in the leg. There was another shooting—20 minutes later—nearby at Texas Ave. and Shenandoah Ave. A man named Frederick Moore,33 was killed. There's no word on if the two shootings are related.

