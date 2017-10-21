Fox Theater to release single 'Hamilton' tickets on Monday

(Photo: Fox Theater)

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Your chance to see Tony Award-winning 'Hamilton' in St. Louis is just around the bend, Fox Theater announced Saturday.

Beginning Monday, October 23 at 9 a.m., single tickets for 'Hamilton' will be released to the public via MetroTix. According to 'Hamilton' producer Jeffrey Seller, tickets for the show will range in price between $80 to $175, with a select number of $295 and $500 premium seats available for to-be-determined performances.

A lottery will be held for 40 $10 orchestra seats for each performance of the show. Details on specifics of the lottery will be announced at a later date.

"It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some case, fraudulent tickets," said Seller in a statement released by the Fabulous Fox Theater.

'Hamilton' will spend three weeks at the Fox Theater next spring, from April 3-22, 2018. The critically acclaimed Broadway musical, which originally starred Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, features a score that blends a diverse cast of musical genres such as hip-hop, blues, jazz, rap and more.

'Hamilton' is a part of the 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway Series. Among the other performances of the Broadway Series are 'A Christmas Carol,' 'School of Rock,' 'The Wizard of Oz,' 'Chicago' and more.

Season ticket packages for 'Hamilton' went on sale earlier this year in April.

