'Hamilton' to play the Fox in 2018

(Photo: FOX THEATRE)

ST. LOUIS - Wait no more, St. Louis: 'Hamilton', the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical about the life of founding father Andrew Hamilton, is stopping by the Fox Theatre this upcoming season.

Saturday morning, Fox Theatre announced the lineup for the 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway Series. Among the shows highlighted include 'The King and I', 'School of Rock', 'The Book of Mormon', 'The Phantom of the Opera', and others.

'Hamilton' will spend three weeks at the Fox Theatre next spring. From April 3-22, 2018, fans of 'Hamilton' will be able to watch the critically acclaimed Broadway musical which originally starred Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton. The musical features a score that blends with a diverse cast of musical genres such as hip-hop, blues, jazz, rap, and more.

Previously, those in St. Louis wanting to see a performance of 'Hamilton' would have had to travel to Chicago for the Off-Broadway experience.

Other notable performances coming during the season include the musical take on the 2003 film 'School of Rock', a new production of 'The Phantom of the Opera', and a rendition of South Park creators musical 'The Book of Mormon'.

The 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway Series premieres with 'The Bodyguard' on October 3, 2017. 'The Bodyguard' runs through October 15, 2017.

Season ticket packages for the U.S. Bank Broadway season will go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. CST. Current season ticket holders will receive renewal information starting the week of March 27. Dates for single-ticket performances will be announced at a later date.

For more information, contact the Fox Subscription at (314) 535-1700.

The full list of shows for the 2017-18 U.S. Bank Broadway Series is below: (Bold items indicate season ticket shows):

THE BODYGUARD: October 3-15, 2017

ON YOUR FEET!: November 7-19, 2017

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I: November 28 – December 10, 2017

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: December 14-17, 2017

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA: December 27-31, 2017

SCHOOL OF ROCK: January 16-28, 2018

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC: February 2-4, 2018

THE WIZARD OF OZ: February 23-25, 2018

CHICAGO: March 2-4, 2018

CIRCUS 1903 – THE GOLDEN AGE OF CIRCUS: March 16-18, 2018

THE COLOR PURPLE: March 20 – April 1, 2018

HAMILTON: April 3-22, 2018

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: May 9-20, 2018

THE BOOK OF MORMON: May 29 – June 3, 2018

© 2017 KSDK-TV