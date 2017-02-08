Franklin County honors UPS worker as hometown hero after helping endangered woman

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office presented Kenneth "Robbie" Belew with the "Hometown Hero" award. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office honored a UPS delivery driver Wednesday after he helped a woman who wrote 'Call 911" on a package he was picking up in early December.

Kenneth "Robbie" Belew was awarded the "Hometown Hero" award by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Wednesday.

On Dec. 6, Belew arrived at a home on the 6000 block of Willow Ford Road. When he arrived, a woman handed him a package with "Call 911" written on it. He alerted police, and stayed on scene to provide police with valuable information.

When they arrived, the woman answered the door and cooperated with the officers before a 33-year-old man slammed the door on them.

Deputies found out a child was in the home and the man might have had access to weapons. They activated the SWAT team, but the man surrendered before they arrived.

"There's no doubt in my mind that his quick actions prevented further injury and potentially saved lives," Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement.

The man who was taken into custody, 33-year-old James Jordan, was charged with domestic assault, sodomy, felonious restraint, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. His bond was set at $100,000, cash-only.

