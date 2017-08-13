Franklin County Sheriff's office warning of jury duty scam

Scam alert (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is warning of a common scam that has returned to their jurisdiction.

According to a post on their Facebook page, elderly residents have received calls from a man claiming to be a Sergeant with Franklin County and demanding money for missing jury duty.

The scammer instructs the victims to go to Walgreens and purchase $500 in prepaid debit cards.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they will never ask for money in this way under any circumstance and asked residents to be cautious when approached in this way.

