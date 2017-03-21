Frannie making improvements after being stabbed 19 times

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - The poodle-mix that was found covered in blood after being stabbed 19 times is making improvements.

The Humane Society of Missouri shared on their Facebook, “she’s not out of the woods yet, but Frannie is feeling MUCH better after being stabbed 19 times just one week ago.”

Anyone who wants to donate towards her care can click here.

Police found 10-year-old Frannie at a north St. Louis County church on March 13 while responding to a mental illness call. An 18-year-old woman was taken into custody during the incident.

