Photo: Smoothie King

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Smoothie King is offering free smoothies on opening day!

On Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating St. Louis locations customers can get a 12-ounce Strawberry X-Treme for free.

No purchase is necessary, while supplies last, one free smoothie per person at the store and the promotion excludes extras.

© 2017 KSDK-TV