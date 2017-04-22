Frito-Lay recalls various potato chip products

Potato Chip products recalled by Frito-Lay Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Admnistration.

Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling select Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning.

The action comes after a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeno powder that could contain Salmonella. No Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay. However, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution, according to the FDA.

Products covered by the recall were distributed in retail stores and via foodservice, vending and other channels throughout the U.S.

The following product information is listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie's potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeno Cheddar Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.

The FDA is advising consumers who have purchased the product to not consume them. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA on the recall to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

For more information, contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST or visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com

© 2017 KCEN-TV