From homeless to healthy: A Ferguson police officer's journey to health

A Ferguson police officer is recovering from a kidney transplant and getting plenty of help from the community while he recovers.

Ferguson police officer Kevin Hill has had his share of challenges, including years of dialysis while waiting for a new kidney.

A recent visit to SLU hospital showed how grateful Kevin Hill is, including flowers for patient-care tech Cathy Camden. It was just last week that hill got the call he'd been waiting for: a donated kidney.

For years he underwent dialysis and his complicated life also included a divorce, and temporary homelessness, all while he waited for a donor.

Hill is grateful to the medical staff that treated him and everyone who kept him going during tough times.

“To go from living in my van and all the struggles of trying to work while on dialysis and just keep it together, when that call came, it was like God is looking out for me,” he said.

After a year on the Ferguson police force, Hill doesn't have enough sick time accumulated for his 3- to 6-month recovery, and he's not getting paid while he's off , but friends and local businesses are stepping up.

There's a GoFundMe account set up for him, and, on March 1, there will be a dine-out for Officer Hill fundraiser.

Multiple Ferguson restaurants will donate a percentage of earnings to Officer Hill, including Vincezo's, Marley's Bar and Grill, and Papa John’s Ferguson.

