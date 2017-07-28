Full-time, board certified music therapist joins Cardinal Glennon

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Surgeons have a scalpel. Nurses handle needles.

But at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, a new member of the team is carrying around a different kind of tool.

Kelli McKee is the first, full-time, board certified music therapist to join the hospital staff.

“Music therapists use musical interventions to work on non-musical goals with patients,” McKee explained.

For some patients, that means coping support or normalizing the hospital experience. For others, the treatment provides a creative way to reduce stress, deal with anxiety or depression, or manage pain.

McKee is part of a patient’s treatment team. She has access to medical documents, and works with children as young as babies and as old as teenagers. She has a closet full of instruments that range from lollipop drums to electric guitars.

It’s a job that turned her passion into something meaningful. McKee

“I’ve been a musician all my life,” McKee said, even though she initially pursued a career in business.

“I kind of realized it wasn’t really for me. My heart and passion was music. And I really wanted to find a way to use music and also help people, rather than just being a performer on a stage… So music therapy was kind of the perfect sweet spot, I guess, for those two things to come together: using music and helping people.”

One of her patients is 3-year old Fallon Schlautman.

Fallon has a rare genetic disorder called SIFD (sideroblastic anemia, immunodeficiency, fevers, and developmental delay). Fallon also struggles with hearing and vision impairment, and spends a lot of time in the hospital.

Through music therapy, she is learning a new way to communicate.

“A lot of times I was wondering, what am I going to do with Fallon?” he mother, Katie explained. “You know, she can’t walk yet. She can’t talk yet or anything. And music has gotten us to be able to [participate in] playtime.”

Katie joins Fallon during music therapy sessions, singing along to simple songs and tapping on a toy drum. She said the time spent with Kelli playing music calms her daughter during a medical procedure.

“At first she didn’t know what to think with the different instruments, but she got comfortable with it and she loves doing it!”

Kelli said Katie’s participation really helps.

“I find that there’s no right or wrong way to do it as a parent, but when you have parents who are so engaged it really helps the kid be even more responsive as well.

McKee has been seeing patients for about five months, and received about 180 referrals so far. At any time, she said she could have between 30-40 patients on her list.

The program is supported by donors, through the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation.

© 2017 KSDK-TV