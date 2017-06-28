Funding approved for study on MetroLink barrier system

City and county leaders approved funding for a study into barriers and turnstyles at entry and exit points to MetroLink platforms.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - There is a new effort to curb crime at MetroLink stations and on trains. St. Louis city and county leaders are considering putting up barriers around MetroLink platforms. The barriers could include a combination of fences and turnstyles at entry and exit points.

The East-West Gateway Council of Governments Board of Directors voted to fund a feasibility study into the barrier system Wednesday. The board is made up of leaders from the City of St. Louis and seven surrounding counties. Voting members include St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Stenger says he supports a barrier system rather than an open system.

"Open system means that anyone can get on one of those platforms and wreak any kind of havoc that they might want to wreak if there happens to be no one else around," he said.

The feasibility study will cost $3.6 million. $2.8 million is federal money, while $800,000 comes from a local match. The money was freed-up from a different project through Bi-State Development. In addition to paying for the study, the $3.6 million would also go toward figuring out the barrier's design.

"It was from leftover funds, so it's sort of an easy fit and frankly a no-brainer that we do the study," Stenger said. "In other cities, where we see a barrier system, it is much easier to police the line."

East-West Gateway executive director Jim Wild says it's important to note full barrier systems, where every platform has a barrier, are rare.

"Since the St. Louis MetroLink system has been built, 27 other systems have come online and of those 27, only two have barriers for their entire system," Wild said. "Those are considered legacy systems, so Boston and Philadelphia ... My expectation, and I hope the expectation of the region would be that we treat that as a true feasibility study and determine, do we need it or not need it. Not come in with a preconceived notion that we need those barriers."

St. Louis County officials say, since a new Task Force formed in spring 2017, the number of "serious crimes" has dropped on MetroLink trains by 50 percent. That includes aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, arson, and sexual assault.

