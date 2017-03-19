Fundraising efforts underway for children orphaned by fire, drowning

Bags of donations for the seven children left orphaned after Thursday morning's fire and drowning in Highland, Ill. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

HIGHLAND, ILL. - The sudden loss of their parents and home has people from all over the Metro East stepping up to help seven children left orphaned and homeless by a fire and drowning Thursday.

Hundreds of donations have poured in for the couple's seven kids.

Mark Reinhard's children rode the bus to school with some of the children. He is collecting donations for them at his house on behalf of their neighborhood association.

His basement is full of toys, clothes, shoes and other items that can help the seven children who tragically lost their mom, their dad, and their home.

Concerned parent Julie Heltne of O'Fallon, Illinois, posted on Facebook that she was collecting donations for the Campbell children. She dropped everything she collected at Reinhard's home Sunday afternoon.

Wal-Mart is also stepping up to help. 5 On Your Side caught up with a store employee who works in the neighborhood close to the house that was burned down as she volunteered to collect money to help the Campbell children.

She said customers have donated more than $14K over the weekend.

