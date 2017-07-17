Funeral arrangements announced for STL fire captain

Fire Captain John Kemper died after fighting a fire the morning of July 5. (Photo: STLFD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Funeral arrangements have been announced for St. Louis Fire Captain John Kemper, who died last week after being injured while battling a July 5 structural fire.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 20 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harris Stowe State University in the Dr. Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building. That's located at 3206 Laclede Avenue. A uniformed member walk-through will occur at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21 at 11 a.m. in the same location. The St. Louis Fire Department will coordinate firefighter honors.

Public parking will be available in the Saint Louis University Compton Avenue parking garage located at North Compton and Olive.

Following the funeral services, members of the public safety community are invited to Paddy O's for fellowship. That's located at 618 South Seventh Street.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Captain Kemper has asked that memorials be made to The Backstoppers, Inc. and/or Midwest Children's Burn Camp.

