Funeral service for St. Louis fire captain Friday

ST. LOUIS - The funeral for fallen St. Louis Fire Captain John Kemper is on Friday.

The funeral will be at Harris Stowe State University in the Dr. Henry Givens, Jr. Administration Building.

Following the funeral services, members of the public safety community are invited to Paddy O's for fellowship. Paddy O’s is located at 618 South Seventh Street.

Kemper died earlier this month after battling a structural fire on July 5. He was injured fighting a fire on the 3600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, Kemper was hospitalized with a shoulder injury, but other issues were found and he was moved to the ICU. He was released from the hospital and out of town with family when he died on July 12.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Captain Kemper has asked that memorials be made to The Backstoppers, Inc. and/or Midwest Children's Burn Camp.

Governor Greitens ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday.

Kemper joined the St. Louis Fire Department in 1993 and was promoted to captain in 2008.

