Funeral services set for Chuck Berry, April 9 in St. Louis

Legendary US singer and composer Chuck Berry, one of the pioneers of rock-and-roll, performs at a concert in Montevideo on April 15, 2013. (Photo: PABLO PORCIUNCULA, AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The family of rock ‘n’ roll legend Chuck Berry has announced his funeral arrangements. The funeral will be on Sunday April, 9 in his hometown, St. Louis.

A viewing will be open to the public to pay their final respects to Chuck Berry from 8 a.m. until noon at The Pageant.

A service to celebrate his life will follow, but due to limited seating will be for family, friends and musical friends.

Chuck Berry passed away in St. Charles on March 18 at the age of 90.

