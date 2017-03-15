German flight makes emergency landing at Lambert

FILE PHOTO

ST. LOUIS, MO. - A Condor Airlines flight from Frankfort, Germany made an emergency landing at St. Louis-Lambert Airport Wednesday afternoon after a fuel leak issue was reported. The plane was on its way to Cancun, Mexico.

About 190 people on board the plane have been taken into customs in terminal two while the airline investigates the fuel leak.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

