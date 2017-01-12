Close Getting read for the ice storm Everyone from transportation departments to schools are getting ready for whatever Friday brings. KSDK 6:49 PM. CST January 12, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Thur web wx long version 830am Thursday 3am Web Weather Tips for navigating icy roads Winter hacks to keep ice off your car Anthony Thursday Forecast Gov. Greitens activates emergency operations Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley stop by St. Louis for Rock & Brews grand opening More Stories Icy weather returns Friday Jan 11, 2017, 9:28 a.m. Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen… Jan 12, 2017, 2:50 p.m. Greitens declares state of emergency for winter storm Jan 12, 2017, 5:12 p.m.