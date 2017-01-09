GO! St. Louis changing race site

GO! St. Louis 2016 Marathon (Photo: KSDK)

One of the biggest races in the area is changing its route.

Go! St. Louis is moving the marathon start and finish line to Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard.

For the past 16 years, the race began at Soldier's Memorial.

The half marathon, marathon relay and 7K will begin on the riverfront as well.

Organizers say the move is to showcase the Arch grounds.

The Go! St. Louis Marathon weekend is April 8 and 9.

