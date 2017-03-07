GoFundMe page helping father injured in wrong-way crash

Shawn McClanahan and two of his sons. (Photo: Provided Photo, Custom)

One day after a devastating wrong-way crash on I-64, family and friends are working to help the victim.

Police say a wrong way driver may have been drunk when hit a man head on Monday morning.

The crash hospitalized both drivers with serious injuries. Family members identified the victim as Shawn McClanahan.

They say he broke his femur in two places and fractured his hip.

Family and have friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.

