Gold Star mother supports Trump's war plan

MOSCOW MILLS, MO. - The White House is touting the President's new strategy in Afghanistan. He laid it out Monday but provided few specifics. He said he'll stop terror, clamp down on terrorism in Pakistan and let ground conditions, not timetables, determine when to withdraw in Afghanistan.

Local families who lost sons and daughters to the war in Afghanistan have mixed reactions to the President's new strategy. Some say they thought America's longest war would have been over by now. However, one Gold Star mother said she agrees with the president's view that America needs to "fight to win."

There are 25 trees in Julie Vinnedge's backyard. Each one honors a Marine killed in Afghanistan, including her son, Lance Cpl. Phillip Vinnedge.

"He was killed on October 13, 2010, after being in Afghanistan for sixteen days," Vinnedge said.

Almost seven years later, the memories of her son are fresh.

"Something silly like Panda Express orange chicken can make me cry because Phillip used to love that," she said.

So when President Trump announced he renewed commitment to the war in Afghanistan, Vinnedge, at first, was shocked.

"Took my breath away for a moment," she said. "I do not want there ever to be any more Gold Star families."

After some thought, she said she now understands.

"I've re-listened to his speech a couple of times," she said. "I respect him for not giving any dates, any amount of military he's going to send, because that's something a military family learns from the very beginning. You do not release that information."

She believes her son would have supported Trump's plan, too.

"Phillip would have stood in line again to raise his right hand and to fight for our freedom," Vinnedge said.

It's something he has wanted to do since he was 10 years old, she said, since the attacks on 9/11.

"He came to his father and I and told us that he had to get the bad guy," Vinnedge said. "Phillip had a very strong will."

Phillip was only 19 years old when he was killed. He graduated from Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles.

