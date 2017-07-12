KSDK
Gov. Eric Greitens' CWE home for sale

KSDK Staff , KSDK 1:51 PM. CDT July 12, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Governor Eric Greitens is selling his home in St. Louis.
 
The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, 4,000-square foot home is located in the Central West End. It's on the market for $695,000.

Dozens of photos of the home are posted on realtor.com.

Gov. Greitens, his wife Sheena, and their children moved into the governor's mansion in Jefferson City in January. In April, the family bought a new lakeside house in Innsbrook, which is about 60 miles west of St. Louis.

 

