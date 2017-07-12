Gov. Eric Greitens' CWE home for sale

The Greitens house in the Central West End (Photo: Screenshot, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Governor Eric Greitens is selling his home in St. Louis.



The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, 4,000-square foot home is located in the Central West End. It's on the market for $695,000.

Dozens of photos of the home are posted on realtor.com.

Gov. Greitens, his wife Sheena, and their children moved into the governor's mansion in Jefferson City in January. In April, the family bought a new lakeside house in Innsbrook, which is about 60 miles west of St. Louis.

