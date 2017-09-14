Gov. Greitens, fiancée of man killed by former officer call for peace

As St. Louis awaits a judge's decision in the Jason Stockley trial, Governor Eric Greitens and Christina Wilson — the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was shot and killed by Stockley in 2011 — made a call for peace. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

As St. Louis awaits a judge's decision in the Jason Stockley trial, Governor Eric Greitens and Christina Wilson — the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was shot and killed by Stockley in 2011 — made a call for peace.

At a Thursday evening press conference, Wilson called for peace on behalf of Smith's loved ones regardless of the decision.

"If you feel like you want to speak out, speak how you feel and whatever comes to you," Wilson said. "Just do it in a peaceful way."

Greitens, who put the Missouri National Guard on standby earlier in the day, joined her call asking for peace, understanding and compassion.

"Whatever the verdict is, we will protect every single person's right to peacefully protest," Greitens said. "And whatever the verdict is, we will also protect people's lives, their homes and our communities."

