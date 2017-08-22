Gov. Greitens issues stay of execution in Marcellus Williams case

ST. LOUIS - Governor Greitens has issued a stay of execution in the Marcellus Williams case.

Williams was scheduled to be executed Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the stabbing death of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch report Lisha Gayle. Gayle was stabbed to death during a robbery in 1998 at her home in University City. In 2001, a jury convicted Williams of the first-degree murder of Gayle. DNA testing of the murder weapon, conducted in 2016, was inconclusive.

“A sentence of death is the ultimate, permanent punishment. To carry out the death penalty, the people of Missouri must have confidence in the judgment of guilt. In light of new information, I am appointing a Board of Inquiry in this case,” said Greitens.

The five members of the Board of Inquiry to be appointed by Governor Greitens will include retired Missouri judges.

Statement from ACLU of Missouri

“We are relieved that Governor Eric Greitens stayed the execution of Marcellus Williams to allow for a board of inquiry to review Mr. Williams’ case in light of new evidence. We hope that Mr. Williams’ case will show Missouri’s elected officials where our justice system is broken and needs to be fixed: By starting with adequate funding for the Missouri State Public Defender.”

