Gov. Greitens opens up ahead of State of the State address

Gov. Greitens sat down with Mike Bush Monday to discuss his plans for his run as Missouri Governor, including what he plans on discussing Tuesday during his first 'State of the State' address. (Image: KSDK) (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was sworn in only a week ago and he's already making tough decisions. On Monday, he slashed $146 million from the state budget.

"We've inherited a pretty dire situation, Mike," Mr. Greitens said.

The budget cuts include tens of millions of dollars to public colleges and universities.

"We're going to protect our priorities. We're protecting our K-12 classrooms. Not a single penny is coming out and we're protecting public safety, " he told us.

The Governor says lower than expected tax revenues and rising costs in programs such as Medicaid is causing the shortfall.

This budget news comes even as Missouri roads and bridges are crumbling. Some 600 bridges currently rated in poor to serious condition.

Members of the senate last year supported an increase in the gasoline tax to paid for road repairs. It didn't make it to the Governor's desk.

And Gov. Greitens says don't send it to his desk.

"I do not support raising the taxes on the people of Missouri right now. This is the last thing that they want," he said.

The Governor says the answer is to grow the economy.

In his first 'State of the State' address Tuesday night, Gov. Greitens will outline his plan to do that which

includes quick passage of right to work legislation which is opposed by many unions.

"When you look at the states that have passed right to work legislation, unions are growing," he told us.

That's true in Indiana, but statistics also show in some other right work states wages are lower.

The Governor reiterated that he does not want public money used to build a new stadium for Major League Soccer but he added that the state could still help make it happen in St. Louis.

"Infrastructure, public safety, permits, all of those things that they need a good state partner in. I'm ready and willing to work with them and any private investors that want to build a business here," he said.

Gov. Greitens is also passionate about tort reform in Missouri, and Tuesday night in his 'State of the State' address, he will explain how that reform can save Missouri money.

