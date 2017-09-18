Gov. Greitens orders flags half-staff for late Mehlville medical director

Half-Mast American Flag Against Blue Sky (Photo: ransomgrey)

MEHLVILLE, MO. - Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced plans to order flags to half-staff Monday to honor the former Mehlville Fire Protection District medical director.

Dr. Christopher J. Bosche, 44, passed away Tuesday, September 12 from his battle with cancer linked to his time assisting New York officials in the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Dr. Bosche served as a member of the Ohio 1 Disaster Medical Assistance Team and Missouri Task Force 1. His deployments also included responding to Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, as well as the Joplin, Mo. tornado in 2011.

Sunday, Gov. Greitens said the flags of the United States and the State of Missouri at all state government buildings in St. Louis County will be flown at half-staff Monday from sunrise to sunset. Dr. Bosche's funeral service will be held later that day.

"Chris Bosche dedicated his life to saving others—both as an emergency room physician and through his more than 20 years of medical work with the fire service. We are tremendously grateful for dedicated lifesavers like Chris who sacrifice so much to serve their fellow citizens," said Greitens.

© 2017 KSDK-TV