Gov. Greitens orders flags half-staff to honor fallen STL County soldier

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - A fallen soldier originally from St. Louis County will be honored once more next week, per a request from Governor Eric Greitens.

Gov. Greitens issued all U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings in 114 Missouri counties, including the City of St. Louis, to be flown at half-staff on Monday, September 25 for the late Staff Sergeant Sean Devoy. Devoy, a Ballwin native, was killed in the line of duty on September 12 during a training exercise at Ford Hood in Texas.

Staff Sergeant Devoy was a flight medic assistant, assigned to the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade and 1st Infantry Division, stationed at Fort Riley in Kansas. He was decorated with several awards, including the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Achievement Medal, among others.

Gov. Greitens also ordered the U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in St. Louis County from Tuesday, September 26 to Sunday, October 1.

Devoy was 28-years-old.

