Gov. Greitens to sign ridesharing bill

Lyft - ridesharing service (Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Governor Greitens is signing the HB 130 bill, which will make it possible for ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft to operate statewide without burdensome regulations.

"Our top priority is creating more jobs with higher pay for the people of Missouri. Services like Uber and Lyft allow people to work and earn extra cash on their own schedule. It's important that we stand up to special interests and support anyone looking to work." Greitens said.

Greitens will sign the bill at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Community College. The bill’s sponsors, Representative Kirk Matthews and Senator Bob Onder will also attend.

"I am pleased to welcome Governor Greitens to my home county, St. Charles County to sign this bill that will create thousands of new jobs in our state. I commend my colleagues who came together to approve a state-wide transportation network company framework by overwhelming bipartisan majorities in the Missouri Senate 30-1 and House 144-7. Now companies such as Uber and Lyft can operate freely in every county in Missouri," said Senator Onder.

