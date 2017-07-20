Gov. Rauner stops in Metro East to push for veto

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, UPI)

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner stopped in the Metro East Thursday to talk about schools possibly shutting down because they can't get state funding. The Governor was in Edwardsville trying to garner support for his plan.

Here's the issue: Funding has been approved by the Democratic-led Legislature to fund public schools, but the Republican Governor said it unfairly gives millions of dollars to Chicago Schools.

The Governor said he wants to veto the bill, so the money can go to other districts in the state. Rauner claims he can't veto the bill because it hasn't been sent to him. He points the finger at House Speaker Michael Madigan.

"He's trying to create a crisis. He wants to wait and sit on it until August when our schools are supposed to be open and then he's going to spring it on us and say, 'You have to pass that bill and that version or schools won't open and I'm going to hold you hostage,'" said Governor Rauner.

Madigan's spokesman, Steve Brown, said the Governor is factually inaccurate. He said the Speaker of the House is not holding the bill. He said it’s in control of the State Senate. Brown also said the Governor blaming Madigan is nothing new.

© 2017 KSDK-TV