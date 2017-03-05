Grandmother killed by speeding car in Friday hit-and-run

File photo. (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Family members confirmed the identity of a grandmother killed in a hit and run on the 4200 block of W. Natural Bridge road Friday.

Doletha Hudson, 55, was struck and killed as she crossed the road to get to a grocery store Friday around 11:30 a.m.

"The car just came down the road speeding and hit her. Half her body was on the street, half her body was still in the car. Her body was just dismembered, due to someone hitting her. Someone speeding. Someone who should've known better," said Stacy Hudson Kidd, Hudson's daughter.

It was a horrifying sight for witnesses on the scene, and unimaginable to her eldest daughter. Stacy Hudson Kidd, who had to hear about it hundreds of miles away from her home in Florida.

The driver left the scene and the car was found abandoned. But within hours, police announced a 21-year-old suspect was in custody.

Hudson died on impact.

"No names have been released to me about who did it. It kills me right now that she's not here because of something that possibly could've been prevented," said Hudson Kidd.

Kidd says Hudson, a homemaker originally from Mississippi, had three kids, and four grandkids.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help bring Hudson back to Mississippi to be laid to rest.

"I feel empty inside. I know my mom is going to a better place. God knows that's not the way I wanted her to leave here. But I know it's in his hands, and he's got his hands around her," said Hudson-Kidd.

Police have not released any further details about the incident.

(© 2017 KSDK)