Grandson of former University City superintendent killed in shooting

Photo: University City School District

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The school district of University City is mourning the loss of one of their students.

Taylor Simpson, a junior at Lieberman Leaning Center was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

Simpson previously attended school at University City High School and Jackson Park Elementary School. He was also the grandson of former Superintendent D. Joylynn Pruitt who retired from the district in 2016, according to a release from University City Schools.

University City police are investigating the incident that took place Wednesday morning about a half mile west of Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School. There was never any threat to students at the school and the shooting does not appear to be random, according to officials.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley. “This is a tragedy and our prayers are with Dr. Pruitt and all of Taylor’s family.”

Grief counselors and support staff are on hand at University City High School and Lieberman Learning Center.

“Our focus right now is on caring for our students and district staff while doing what we can to support Taylor’s family,” Hardin-Bartley said. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV