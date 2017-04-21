Granite City PD searching for assault suspect

Granite City police are searching for a suspect who robbed an elderly woman and knocked her to the ground. Anyone with information should contact the Granite City Police Department. (Photo: Granite City PD)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - Granite City police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of targeting an elderly woman.

Friday, investigators said an unidentified man approached an elderly woman in a shopping center on the 3300 block of Nameoki Road Tuesday. The man stole her purse and proceeded to knock her to the ground before fleeing the scene in a red or maroon minivan. It is believed to be either a Dodge Caravan or Plymouth Voyager.

The elderly woman was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for minor injuries. She had difficulty giving a physical description of the suspect to officials but said he was a black male wearing dark clothing and light-colored tennis shoes.

Granite City Police Department is asking for assistance in catching the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the agency at (618) 877-6111.

