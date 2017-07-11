Granite City woman wins $200,000 Illinois lottery

File photo (Photo: zentilia, Custom)

GRANITE CITY, ILL. - A Granite City woman won $200,000 as part of a Bingo ticket just one week after the Illinois Lottery reinstated its prize winnings.

Amanda Miller purchased the winning ticket at Case's General Store on 70 W. Main Street in Glen Carbon, Ill. The Bingo ticket cost $5 and featured 12 top prizes of $12,000 -- one of which is now in the hands of Miller.

"I always hear about big lottery winners from around here, but I never imagined that I would be one of them," said Miller in a statement.

Miller said she buys Bingo tickets two to three times a week. She was at home when she used her 'lucky nickel' to draw the winning ticket.

"I like the Bingo tickets because they take a while to play, and I always use the same nickel to scratch them," she said to Illinois Lottery.

She plans to share some of the money with her family, as well as towards home improvements.

Just last week, the Illinois Lottery resumed services following the Illinois House passing a budget for the first time since 2015. During the suspension brought on by the then-ongoing budget crisis, the Illinois Lottery was forced to delay Powerball, Mega Millions and prize payouts.

