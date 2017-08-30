Grant's Farm will stay in the Busch family

Grant's Farm (Photo: Anheuser-Busch, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - After a public family feud and a stint in circuit court, it has been announced that Grant's Farm will stay under the ownership of four Busch family siblings.

The Busch family says the historic St. Louis landmark will be purchased by an ownership group formed by Beatrice Busch Von Gontard, Peter Busch, Trudy Busch Valentine, Andrew Busch, and Robert Hermann Jr., grandson of August A. Busch Jr. They say they plan to keep the farm free and open to the public.

Last year, the Busch siblings said they wanted to sell the farm to the St. Louis Zoo Association for $300 million. Their brothers, Billy and Adolphus Busch, said they'd rather buy their siblings' shares, then embark on a multi-million dollar renovation that included making Grant's Farm the headquarters of the Kraftig beer company.

The new Busch family ownership group says they have welcomed Billy Busch to join them, and that he is still considering.

Grant's Farm is the 270-acre ancestral home of the Busch family. It has been a popular tourist destination since 1954. Thousands of guests visit each year to try beer, see the famous Budweiser Clydesdales, and see bison, cattle, feed goats, and ride ponies and camels.

