Around 2:20 PM there were tweets about an apparent fire in Terminal 2 in Lambert Airport.
Lambert's Twitter account did confirm that there was a grease fire. The spokesperson for Lambert clarified and said is was the Burger King that had the grease fire.
A spokesperson for Lambert told us that a precautionary evacuation alarm went off, so some people in the airport did evacuate. Southwest service was paused briefly, but Southwest flights will resume normal operation.
