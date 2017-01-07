Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (Photo: KSDK)

Around 2:20 PM there were tweets about an apparent fire in Terminal 2 in Lambert Airport.

At STL, they're herding us all towards one side of the terminal. Lights & sirens going off. Entrance filled w/ smoke. Will post any updates. — the baker (@westeroslive) January 7, 2017

@geodraper airport fire dept is extinguishing a restaurant grease fire at this time — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

Lambert's Twitter account did confirm that there was a grease fire. The spokesperson for Lambert clarified and said is was the Burger King that had the grease fire.

Airport fire dept is responding to a restaurant grease fire in Terminal 2. More to come — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

Restaurant grease fire in T2 has been extinguished by airport fire dept. Normal operations will resume shortly. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) January 7, 2017

A spokesperson for Lambert told us that a precautionary evacuation alarm went off, so some people in the airport did evacuate. Southwest service was paused briefly, but Southwest flights will resume normal operation.